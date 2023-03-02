There is little doubt college basketball fans will be following their favorite team during March Madness, but we've made our own bracket to vote in: The Denver/Front Range Brewers' Bracket.

For the next two weeks, the round of 16 will be published on our website and Instagram for you to read about each brewery and VOTE. Starting March 16, the round of 8 will be online and social media for voting. Starting March 23 the Final Four breweries will face head-to-head. Starting March 30 the last two remaining breweries will battle over the weekend to determine which Denver or Front Range brewery is Champion in 2023. We will combine votes from both online and social media polls to announce the winner.  

A four person panel narrowed down the breweries in Denver and the northern Front Range to the top 16 according to Yelp, Trip Advisor, and suggestions on Reddit.

Round 1

A. Great Divide Brewing vs. New Belgium Brewing

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Great Divide Brewing Co.'s Barrel Bar will stay in Denver's RiNo neighborhood for the forseeable future after the company sold the building, and land it's on, to development company McWhinney. The new owner will allow Great Divide to lease the bar, and some warehouse, space. 

B. Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery vs. Left Hand Brewing

C. Station 26 Brewing Co. vs. Gilded Goat Brewing

Station 26 Brewing.jpg

Station 26 Brewing in Denver, Colorado.

D. Denver Beer Co. vs. Odell's Brewing Co.

Denver Beer Co Beer

Denver Beer Company in Lowry offers several brews and house made, small batch non-alcoholic beverages. It opens its fourth taproom on Feb. 25 in Denver's Lowry neighborhood at 7070 E. Lowry Blvd.

E. Tivoli Brewery vs. Avery Brewing Co.

xxxx22-dg-TivoliBrewery01.JPG

A student skateboards past the Tivoli Brewery building on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

F. Black Shirt Brewing vs. Mountain Sun Brewery 

030223-dg-news-BlackShirtBrewingMug01.JPG

A mural decorates the side of Black Shirt Brewing Co and Craft Pizza Kitchen on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

G. Dry Dock Brewing vs. Rock Cut Brewing

02xx23-dg-news-DryDockBrewingMug01.JPG

Dry Dock Brewing Co’s South Dock, one of their two locations, is on East Hampden Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Aurora, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

H. New Terrain Brewing vs. Oskar Blues Brewing

New duds for Oskar Blues

It’s been 15 years since Oskar Blues shook things up with a major label redesign of its cans.

