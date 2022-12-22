Everyone's favorite Colorado restaurant experience makes its comeback in May after being closed for almost three years, according to a Thursday news release.

Casa Bonita owners Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced a tentative reopening date of May 2023 for the colorful restaurant, located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave., known for its cliff divers, roaming mariachi bands and sopapillas ordered by raising a table flag.

In a YouTube video, Parker, Stone and Chef Dana "Loca" Rodriguez announced the reopening with construction continuing in the background.

"I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradoans want for Christmas," Parker said in the video. "And besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they wanted an opening date for Casa Bonita."

Predictably, and amusingly, the announcement came as news to the construction workers. Work froze for a moment before picking up into a frenzy of activity, sparks and screams after the announcement.

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years — we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado," Rodriguez said in the release.

Prior to Stone and Parker buying the famed restaurant for $3.1 million in 2021, then owners Summit Family Restaurants closed Casa Bonita due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The future was uncertain.

But the creators of "South Park" were determined to save the restaurant made nationally famous by a 2003 episode of their show. Despite the restaurant being closed, and major renovations under way, Stone and Parker continued to pay 29 employees.

In September, those employees graduated from a free 26-week language class that taught Spanish speakers more English and English speakers more Spanish according to prior Denver Gazette Reporting.

The renovations were frustrated by supply chain issues, a global pandemic and inflation. While known for "notoriously mediocre food," that will most definitely improve with James Beard nominated Chef Rodriguez in the kitchen. The menu will include Casa Bonita staples like enchiladas and, of course, the famous sopapillas – but all will be made in-house.

Casa Bonita officials declined to provide further comment.