Casa Bonita is a Denver institution. Known for its cliff divers, sopapillas, roaming mariachi bands and Black Bart's hideout, the Lakewood restaurant has provided memories for thousands of Coloradans since it first opened in 1974.

As the restaurant gets set to open under the new ownership of "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about the "Disneyland of Mexican restaurants."

Is Casa Bonita real?

This is a commonly asked questions for fans of the show “South Park.” Yes, Casa Bonita is real. It gained national attention after it was depicted in the seventh season of the animated series “South Park.”

Who owns Casa Bonita?

Casa Bonita is owned by “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

How much did Casa Bonita sell for?

Matt Stone and Trey Parker purchased Casa Bonita in September 2021 for $3.1 million from Summit Family Restaurants, which had owned it for 25 years.

Will Casa Bonita take reservations?

Historically, Casa Bonita has only taken reservations for large groups and birthday parties. Prior to its renovation, the Lakewood restaurant had a long, winding line for would-be diners to wait for their chance to purchase a meal and be seated. It is unknown at this time if that set-up will still be in place when the restaurant reopens, or if the restaurant will take reservations when it reopens.

Where is Casa Bonita located?

Casa Bonita is located at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood, Colorado.

What are Casa Bonita’s hours of operation?

Casa Bonita remains closed at this time. Its hours of operation will be updated here when that information becomes available.

Who is the new chef at Casa Bonita?

Denver restauranteur Dana Rodriguez has been named the new executive chef at Casa Bonita. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Rodriguez has opened three restaurants, Super Mega Bien, Work & Class, and Cantina Loca. She is a three-time James Beard award nominee.

"This is a dream come true," Rodriguez said in a November 2021 news release announcing her hire. "Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I'm excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors."

Will Casa Bonita have a new menu?

Casa Bonita plans to “change nothing and improve everything” when it comes to their food. Chef Rodriguez plans to locally source ingredients, make everything from scratch such as tortillas and enchilada sauce. The changes are aimed at improving what has historically been subpar food.

Does Casa Bonita serve alcohol?

Yes, Casa Bonita serves alcoholic beverages. In the past, it has served beer and cocktails such as margaritas. Chef Rodriguez said the restaurant will no longer serve pre-made margarita mix and will instead make drinks fresh. Chef Rodriguez loves her tequila, so expect some surprises there. However, the new drink menu has not yet been released.

What episode of “South Park” is Casa Bonita?

The Casa Bonita episode of South Park is Season 7, Episode 11. It was the 107th episode of “South Park” and first aired on Nov. 12, 2003.

Will Casa Bonita be South Park themed?

It is not known at this time if Casa Bonita’s renovations have included any “South Park” themed updates.

Why did Casa Bonita close?

Casa Bonita closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which crippled its operations. Summit Family Restaurants filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Arizona in April 2021.

When is Casa Bonita reopening?

Matt Stone and Trey Parker in December 2022 said Casa Bonita would reopen in May 2023. As of yet, no official reopening date has been set.

How much money was spent on the Casa Bonita redevelopment?

The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News pulled records from the City of Lakewood showing the owners planned to sink more than $12 million into renovations.

“The total cost of alterations for the primary space as applicable to this provision are approximately $12,125,000,” a response from the project contractor to the City of Lakewood says in the documents, according to 9News.

Does Casa Bonita still have cliff divers?

Yes, Casa Bonita will have cliff divers when it reopens. The restaurant had job postings seeking cliff divers when it sought to hire more than 550 people in early 2023. In May 2023, Casa Bonita erected a billboard that stated “The Cliff Divers Are Back.”

Does Casa Bonita still have Black Bart’s cave?

Yes, Black Bart’s cave will live on.

Does Casa Bonita still have sopapillas?

Yes. Chef Rodriguez has confirmed the sopapillas will continue at Casa Bonita and even pointed out that she had stolen Casa Bonita’s flag-raising system at one of her own restaurants, Super Mega Bien.

Is Casa Bonita a chain?

Casa Bonita was originally a chain of restaurants. It first opened in Oklahoma City in 1968. There were other locations in Tulsa, Fort Worth and Little Rock. The Lakewood location was the most elaborate, with multiple floors and cliff divers. It is the only remaining Casa Bonita restaurant.