LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Weeks away from Casa Bonita's expected reopening, the iconic fountain in front of the Lakewood restaurant is once again filled with water, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

On Tuesday, 9News' Sky9 flew over the restaurant, on West Colfax Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard, showing water in the fountain, which has undergone renovations since it was removed in June.

"South Park" creators and Casa Bonita owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez, announced last year that the restaurant will open in May after extensive renovations, 9News reported.

The restaurant is still hiring, after hundreds of job openings became available in January, including kitchen team members, bartenders and entertainers.

