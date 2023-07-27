As the month of July comes to a close, there's still one day of celebration left to mark off on the calendar: National Avocado Day on July 31.

Botanically a fruit, humans have been consuming avocados since they were first domesticated over 5,000 years ago. In more recent times, viral culinary trends and its versatility in various cuisines have elevated the avocado’s popularity.

Mile High lovers of the avocado are in luck. In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the various ways you can celebrate National Avocado Day in Denver:

Where can I get the best guacamole in Denver?

With the unfortunate closing of Lola’s Coastal Mexican in 2021, La Loma (1801 Broadway, Denver) has seized its place as a heralded leader in downtown Denver’s Mexican restaurant scene.

La Loma’s guacamole recipe is good because it executes what makes guacamole good: fresh and simple. Their guacamole consists of Hass avocados, onions, serrano peppers, cilantro and fresh lime. Hass avocados are higher in fat than other varieties, which gives them a richer taste and smoother, creamier texture.

Honorable mention goes to Tamayo (1400 Larimer St., Denver). In addition to the traditional recipe, the Richard Sandoval-run operation offers up a tuna guacamole with chili morita ponzu, sesame seeds, jicama cilantro and pickled fresno chili and a bacon guacamole with chicharron and cotija cheese.

Be forewarned, to eat the best you’ll have to empty your pocketbook, as each of the aforementioned dishes are at $15 and above.

Free Guacamole

In honor of National Avocado Day, Colorado-based chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away a scoop of free guacamole to its customers. Chipotle rewards members can get free guacamole on the side or on entrées with promo code “AVO2023” at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The promotion will not be available in-restaurant or via third-party delivery. The restaurant will also be giving away free concert tickets via their “Get in the Pit” promotion.

Avocado appetizers in Denver

One doesn’t have to stick to Mexican cuisine to enjoy the delightful offerings of the avocado. Located in the Halcyon Hotel in Cherry Creek, Quality Italian (241 Columbine St., Denver) has a couple of dishes on its menu that highlight the ingredient.

For the tableside, they offer a signature “guac Genovese” ($18), a blend of avocado, olive oil, parmesan, pine nuts, and opal basil.

Patrons can continue their avocado journey through the starters, which include a tuna and avocado carpaccio with a crispy garlic gremolata ($24). Think of it as sashimi with Italian flair.

Best avocado toast in Denver

A dish that has been vilified as a monolith of millennial excess, avocado toast is actually affordable to make at home, and has been recognized in some health studies as high in fiber and monounsaturated fats - the type of fat has been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and lower levels of inflammation.

If you’re not a home chef, here’s where to get it.

Rivers and Roads Coffee in City Park (2539 E. Bruce Randolph Ave., Denver) does everything right with this dish, keeping it textbook with a touch of flair.

Gluten-free toast is topped with an entire sliced avocado, pickled red onions, creamy harissa sauce, sesame bagel seasoning and local micro greens.

Best avocado ice cream in Denver

At first glance, it sounds like a non sequitur, but the creamy fatty nature of avocado actually lends itself well to a frozen treat. Add the nutrient-rich health benefits and it becomes a no brainer.

When blended and churned, avocados create a luxurious and velvety texture that is both satisfying and indulgent. Avocado ice cream has a mild and subtle flavor, allowing it to blend seamlessly with other ingredients. Its taste is not overly sweet, making it a refreshing choice for those who prefer a less sugary dessert.

Locally owned and operated, Heaven Creamery offers over 500 rotating flavors, including Avocado. The growing brand currently has locations at Southglenn, Cherry Creek, RiNo and Belmar with plans to expand north to Boulder and Arvada.