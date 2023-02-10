When it comes to the Super Bowl menu, it appears Coloradans are winging it.

Chicken wings, that is.

The popular finger food ranked No. 1 on the list of Colorado's most-searched Super Bowl snacks last year, according to Google search data compiled by Gambling.com.

Wings took the top spot — with more than 89,000 searches in Colorado during last year's Super Bowl weekend. Pizza slices came in at No. 2 with more than 50,000 searches. Burgers were No. 3 with more than 35,000 searches.

The list was compiled by analyzing Google search data within Colorado for the 30 most popular Super Bowl foods during the 2022 Super Bowl weekend.

Chicken wings could be even more popular in 2023, after the price per pound dropped about $1 cheaper than it was last year at this time.

After seeing chips and dip on the list, the report analyzed which dips are the most popular among Colorado Google searches and found, not surprisingly, that salsa is No. 1, followed in order by hummus, guacamole, queso and buffalo chicken.