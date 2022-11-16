Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, the Denver-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, opened its 55th store at 101 N. Broadway on Nov. 16.

Located in the former El Diablo restaurant, Snooze is bringing a morning spot for breakfast, coffee and drinks to the evolving community on Broadway according to Becky Fairchild, senior brand manager for Snooze.

The first Snooze opened in 2006 in the Ballpark district by brothers John and Adam Schlegel. Since then, the company has stores across the U.S. and has plans to continue growing through the upcoming year.

The company focuses on the need for sustainability with support from the Director of Impact Clint Hughey. Snooze also gives back 1% of sales to the community and raises funds for nonprofits during annual events.

The menu is wide ranging, including collections of sweet or savory sides of breakfast and offering wide selections with different dietary needs.

Pre-opening “Benefit Breakfasts” were held on Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, to raise money for two local organizations. Snooze raised just over $7,000, with $4,310 going to The Heart & Hand Center, an organization that offers a supportive afterschool environment for second to eighth grade students in Denver. Then $2,712 went to Urban Peak, a local non-profit that offers housing, support services, and case management for homeless youth.

With more than 50 locations now, each Snooze aims to offer the same basic culture to customers — “Keepin’ it Snoozy” — as Fairchild puts it. There are “trotters,” or leaders from other Snoozes, that are helping train the Broadway staff to offer the same experience as other locations.

“I think we’re just excited to be in this neighborhood and be able to make the impact that we make and provide the experience for people,” Fairchild said. “It’s a treat to go to breakfast and we enjoy bringing you that and bringing the liveliness, the energy.”

There were more than 1,400 applications to work at this new location that came down to 63 hires, according to General Manger Carlos Barillas. With more than 20 years of work in people-facing industries, Barillas most recently came from the original Ballpark Snooze location.

“(I hope) to bring that Snooze factor to this neighborhood where people can come in, be themselves, be comfortable, and get a great cup of coffee and a good benny-duo,” Barillas said. “And just provide that phenomenal hospitality that Snooze provides.”

Above the new restaurant is The Quayle, a 102-unit affordable housing complex. Zocalo Community Development Inc. won the property in an auction held by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for $6.2 million in 2015, according to previous reporting.