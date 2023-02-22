Denver Beer Company has waited nearly three years to open its Lowry location, the fourth arm of the company’s taprooms.

The wait is over Saturday.

Grand opening taps start at noon to celebrate with live music, giveaways and specialty beer releases. This location, centered in the Exchange at Boulevard One, has almost double the amount of seating space on the 5,400 square-foot patio as compared to inside — which is located adjacent a park. Plans call for heavy use during the warmer seasons to hold movie nights and other events.

The new location sports a 4,200-square-foot taproom and brewhouse, with a seven barrel brewing system from a DME Process Systems Ltd. Above the kitchen entrance and retail section is a mural by Pat Milbery, known widely for his "Love this City" murals.

While customers will see expected Denver Co. flagship beers like the Graham Cracker Porter or Princess Yum Yum Raspberry Kolsch, location-unique specialty brews will flow from the taps.

“The neighborhood’s already exploding,” General Manager Scott Lawrence said in an interview Tuesday. “Folks are all ready for us to be here, it’s been a long time coming.”

Denver Beer Co.’s Lowry location's sustainable practices include solar panels, EV charging stations and dedicated bike parking. Outside-seating patrons can expect fire pits, patio heaters, misters and outdoor game spaces. Events like the Beer, Bacon & Coffee fest and more will be offered here.

“We built Denver Beer Co. originally to make a seasonal beer menu that changes with the seasons and serve it at a biergarten in these big long German biergarten tables,” Co-Founder Patrick Crawford said. “Beer brings people together so that’s what we’re all about.”

The new taproom’s opening lineup includes: Lowry Lager, Lo-Fi Hazy IPA, a pale ale with coconut, lime and pineapple dubbed Tropic Thunder, Tripel Threat Belgian tripel, and Lavender Currants Belgian wheat.

“Our Lowry location and its new brewhouse will provide an incredible opportunity for experimentation,” Crawford said in a statement. “We’re excited to work on classic styles and try out new hop varieties, yeast strains, and techniques in the beers we brew specifically for this space. Designing beers around and with our food menu is also a great opportunity for our brewers to get creative.”

In addition to beer, the Lowry location will have "house made, small batch" non-alcoholic beverages and an all-day menu.

The inside seats up to 125 guests, with room for 360 more on the two outdoor patio areas. The company created 30 jobs to staff the new location, according to a press release.

“The hurtles we overcame are in the rearview mirror so I’m not going to worry about those at this point,” Co-Founder Charlie Berger said. “I’m just going to invite the neighborhood down here to come have a beer in our beautiful beirgarten patio on the park.”

Denver Beer Company’s Lowry taproom is located at 7070 E. Lowry Blvd.