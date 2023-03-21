In downtown Denver, a networking, sales and learning event for those connected to the restaurant industry is at the Colorado Convention Center this week.

The Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) is holding the Colorado Restaurant and Bar Show on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Convention Center downtown.

Shari Harley, founder and president of Denver-based Candid Culture, headlined as the keynote speaker Tuesday morning. At the exhibit floor, more than 130 national and local suppliers and vendor partners occupy booths.

The show is aimed at owners, operators, chefs, and restaurant and bar managers anywhere in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a press release from the Association. This platform provides this industry’s community to discover new trends and potentially find new products in addition to learning about topics like labor law developments.

“After three years of unprecedented operational challenges, we’re thrilled to bring this information-gathering opportunity to Colorado restaurateurs, chefs, managers, and other key industry decision-makers,” Sonia Riggs, CRA President and CEO said in an email. “We know that attendees will leave this year’s CRB Show with concrete solutions, new supplier and peer contacts and fresh ideas to grow their business operations and move our industry forward.”

This show provides a space not only to connect with the community, but also to raise awareness for each business, according to Daniel Ramirez, co-owner of Los Dos Potrillos and chair of the CRA Board of Directors.

“You end up getting so much knowledge out of it,” Ramirez said.

Rob Spiewak, founder and CEO of Denver-based MOR Kombucha, said that they work closely in the food service industry to distribute their products rather than retail — so this show provides opportunities to link with that side of the industry.

“Our core business is really food service — restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops around the metro and around the state,” Spiewak said. “And this show really caters to that more than the retail environment.”

A Denver-based non-profit called We Don’t Waste collects food that would otherwise go to waste despite being safe to eat was one of the many booths across the convention room on Tuesday. The non-profit partners with food banks and pantries so people can eat the collected food, according to Julia Lennon, programs and education coordinator at We Don’t Waste.

Linen said food waste is a big environmental and social issue due to methane emissions from food waste in landfills and food insecurity, respectively.

“Our mission is to support the community and also the planet by keeping food out of landfills and giving food for free to people,” Lennon said. “...So keeping food out of the landfill helps slow down climate change and also giving food to people for free helps fight food insecurity.”

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital donated more than 61,000 servings of excess food to local nonprofit We Don’t Waste last year. The donations total upwards of 15,000 pounds of food, according to a news release.

The exhibit floor is free to all. All four sessions can be attended for $50, or $60 with a pass purchased at the door. The exhibit floor is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Networking receptions were at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 21 and will be at 10 a.m. March 22.