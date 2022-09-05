El Noa Noa at a glance

Address: 722 Santa Fe Drive

Year opened: 1980

Owned by: Leticia Carmen Banuelos

What makes it special: The colorful, secluded outdoor patio with its large water fountain makes you feel miles, rather than steps, off Santa Fe Drive.

Signature items: Margaritas, green chile and chicken mole. But the No. 1 menu-sellers are the chicken or steak fajitas.

What's in a name: The restaurant got its name from a song written and sung by Juan Gabriel called 'El Noa Noa.' The song is about a nightclub in Juarez that had live entertainment. It was a popular, upscale dance place where Gabriel became famous. The founders liked the song so much and the story behind it that they decided to name their restaurant after it.

Taco wars: In 1985, El Noa Noa was joined next door by another Mexican restaurant, El Taco de México, and it’s been a not-so-friendly rivalry ever since. Nothing makes El Noa Noa manager Vidal Banuelos bristle more than when someone suggests that El Taco de Mexico’s fare is somehow “more authentic.” While El Noa Noa’s menu is not specific to a geographic region in Mexico, El Taco de México is rooted in the culinary traditions of Mexico City. When it opened, El Noa Noa pretty much served the favorite foods of co-founder Hortencia Medina, who is from Monterrey. For the past 20 years, Banuelos has tweaked that menu according to his sensibilities, along with feedback from his customers. So far, anyway, there have been enough loyal bellies for both businesses to survive.