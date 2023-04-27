Denver finally gets its chance to go "animal style." In-N-Out Burger's first restaurant in the Mile High City opens Friday.

The popular California-based burger chain's first location in Denver will be located at 4597 N. Central Park Blvd.

The restaurant is known for its made-to-order burgers, ice cream shakes and fries, which can be served "animal style" from the restaurant's "secret" menu -- smothered in cheese, sauce and grilled onions.

The Denver location will be managed by Clint Ford, who has 23 years experience with In-N-Out Burger, and will employ about 80 people starting at $20 per hour, the company said in a news release.

The restaurant will have one drive-thru lane and indoor seating for 84 guests. There's space for an additional 44 guests on the outdoor covered patio.

In-N-Out is open from 10:30 to 1 a.m. daily and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In Colorado, In-N-Out has locations in Thornton, Lakewood, Lone Tree, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.