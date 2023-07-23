It's time to celebrate. National Tequila Day (July 24) is here, and Denver residents have a lot of options to choose from when it comes to sampling the agave-based drink.

With scorching weather on tap again this week, why not take some time out of the sun to enjoy a refreshing libation from one of these options?

What is the most expensive tequila drink in Colorado?

Big spenders will have to take a trip south to The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Located on the hotel grounds is The Penrose Room and Lounge, which is Colorado’s only 5-Star and 5-Diamond restaurant. There, for $88, you can order “The Leyenda”, Spanish for “The Legend”, because of its legendary ingredients. The drink contains Gran Centenario Leyenda Tequila, which retails for around $300 a bottle as well as Gran Marnier 100, which itself retails for around $200 a bottle. The acholic elements are combined with grilled muddled pineapple and a grilled pineapple garnish, which gives sweetness to balance out the smoky sharpness of the tequila. In short: treat yourself.

What is the cheapest tequila drink in Denver?

Plenty of well-loved metro area establishments feature $5 margaritas on the happy hour menu including Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina (1294 S. Broadway) and LoHi’s Lola (1575 Boulder Street). We were hard pressed to find a cheaper option than the $3.99 house margarita at the unconventional, yet aptly named Irish/Mexican fusion pub and cantina of Jose O’Shea’s in Lakewood (385 Union Blvd.).

But the winning entry goes to The Lobby (2191 Arapahoe St.), which serves up $12 pitchers from 3-6 p.m.

Where can I find the best Paloma in Denver?

When it comes to tequila-based cocktails, the margarita tends to get all of the love from novices and connoisseurs alike. But for those looking for something different, its grapefruit-based cousin is a treat to behold.

If you’re looking for the best paloma in Denver, why not jump into the deep end?

At Federales Denver (2901 Larimer St), you can order a $55 Paloma served in a 100-ounce upside down cowboy hat. We recommend you split this monstrosity with a few friends.

Rooftop tequila option in Denver

The Mile High City has several rooftop options, but one stands out for National Tequila Day.

The Red Barber in Rino (3770 Walnut St.) features an astrology-themed drink menu including multiple tequila-based options.

The “Aries” cocktail combines altos reposado tequila, union mezcal, Campari, Carpino antica sweet vermouth and nixta corn liquor.

The “Cancer” cocktail features el jimador blanco tequila, choya yuzu, cucumber, lime, agave and habanero.

The “Libra” gives elevated Paloma vibes and consists of el jimador blanco tequila, aperol, luxardo bitter bianco, grapefruit and lime.

Daily happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m. and the rooftop features a 360-degree view of the city.

Margaritas for baseball fans in Denver

The Colorado Rockies will be on the road this week against the Washington Nationals, but Rockies fans still have an option if they want to celebrate National Margarita Day with the home team.

Located in McGregor Square, Milepost Zero (1601 19th St., Suite 150) makes a Rockies Grand Slam frozen margarita with El Jimador tequila, which is turned purple with a lavender-colored syrup.

Tequila options for those with the blues in Denver

Located in an inconspicuous residential part of the Highlands, Tequila Blues (3701 W. 32nd Ave.) combines the thematic of blues music with the favored mixer of National Tequila Day.

Their house margarita is named for blues guitarist Buddy Guy. The signature margarita is named the “Priscilla” for Priscilla Stewart and the trophy margarita is named for Etta James. You can also order a Jimmy Hendrix Purple Haze, a blackberry margarita and the “Harplin,” a Beth Hart and Janis Joplin combo old-fashioned that can be made with either Southern Comfort or Lunazul anejo tequila.