Meisternutscq, a Utah-based franchisee that already operates a portfolio of burger and chicken restaurants, says it plans to add 16 Shipley locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas over the next several years.

Meisternuts has acquired two Shipley locations that were opened in recent years by other franchisees in Aurora, outside of Denver, and in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, said Jeff Howes, a Meisternuts co-owner. His company now plans to ramp up the Shipley brand along the Front Range, he said.

Shipley Do-nuts is at 5400 S. Parker Road, Aurora.

Of the 16 new locations, four to five — and possibly more — would be developed in the Colorado Springs area, Howes said. The remainder would be in greater Denver.

"We have always liked the Colorado market (wonderful growth and business friendly)," Howes said via email. "We are excited to bring a very established and wonderful donut concept from Houston to this market."

Like other food concepts, competition among doughnut restaurants is fierce.

Howes, however, said he welcomes competition. Expanding the Shipley brand provides more choices and makes the doughnut market stronger, which is good for customers, he said.

"I'm fine with competition," Howes said. "I love other good concepts. We're never going to sit here and say, 'oh we're better than somebody else.' I do think we have a great doughnut and I do think we are great.

"I think we'll have a good time bringing that concept out there," he added. "We'll see how Denver and Colorado Springs respond."

Meisternuts, under different franchise names, has 15 years of restaurant experience.

Since 2008, it's been a franchisee for Virginia-based Five Guys Burgers and Fries and currently operates 42 of the burger restaurants. Meisternuts also operates 13 locations for the Zaxby's chicken chain of Georgia. The Five Guys and Zaxby's locations are in Idaho, Massachusetts, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Founded in 1936 and based in Houston, Shipley has more than 330 franchised locations in 11 states, according to a news release. Its online menu shows it serves more than 60 varieties of doughnuts, along with cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, doughnut holes, kolaches, twists and beverages, among other items.

The chain announced in 2018 that it was expanding to Colorado.