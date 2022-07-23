Former Marine Jim Hickey has walked across the country to spread awareness of cancer and the people battling it. On Saturday, Hickey finished his latest trek for a 2-year-old battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Hickey finished his seven day, 78-mile journey from Colorado Springs to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora for Braxton Hankins alongside about two dozen of Hankins' family members as well as Denver Broncos great Randy Gradishar.
"It means a lot to us that Jim is doing this for us, but the most important thing is he's bringing awareness to this (disease)," Britney Hankins, Braxton's mother said before joining Hickey on his last half mile. "But also knowing that all these people love Braxton is just overwhelming."
Braxton Hankins was diagnosed last July after numerous trips to emergency rooms across the Denver metro area. Doctors initially believed Braxton was suffering from a virus.
Finally, one doctor thought something wasn't right and referred the family to Children's Hospital of Colorado, where they discovered cancer in his body and immediately began a 2-year treatment program, Britney Hankins said.
The Hankins family and Hickey connected when Hickey stumbled upon a Facebook page devoted to Braxton's journey. Hickey asked the family if he could walk in support of Braxton and they agreed.
Hickey has walked 9,128 miles across the country over the course of nearly 24 years in honor of cancer patients, and in an effort to raise awareness about the deadly disease.
After his father passed away from cancer, Hickey quit his job, sold his car and moved out of his New York City apartment and began his initial trot on foot to Los Angeles.
Last November, his mission stalled after he received a diagnosis of his own: kidney cancer.
Hickey learned he was cancer free in April, however, is staying in Colorado for a little longer due to testing and doctors appoints related to his diagnosis.
"Once I took my first step and put myself out there, then it didn't belong to me anymore," Hickey said. "I'm put in places for a reason and things that I can't explain and the journey there can get messed up sometimes, but I'm where I'm supposed to be."
Gradishar, a Broncos legend, said he was inspired when he learned about Hickey's walk for Braxton and wanted to be apart of the journey.
He joined Hickey on the first day and last day, and even pushed Braxton along Colfax Avenue in a push Mercedes-Benz car.
"It's been a really unique and personal experience to having this kind of opportunity," Gradishar said. "It really pulls at the heart strings, thats for sure."
While Saturday was a highlight for the Haskins family, the journey has been anything but smooth sailing. However, the family has been able to take a deep breath for now after recently receiving some good news: Braxton is now in remission.
"It's been really exciting and he's stayed in remission so far, so we just keep praying," Britney Hankins said.
Hickey's latest walk has ended, but he said he has no plans of slowing down. Once he's able to leave the state, he plans on finishing a 500 mile walk across Nebraska for a 4-year-old girl with brain cancer that was delayed due to his own diagnosis.
After that, he'll find someone else to walk for, because he believes his journey isn't over until the world is rid of cancer.
"If I hear of somebody I'm going to try to help," Hickey said. "I've devoted my life to this and I'm going to keep walking as long as they keep fighting."
Hankins family is taking donations that will go towards funding a non-profit that will give parents and people battling cancer a place to decompress. To donate click here.