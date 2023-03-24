Who's a good boy? According to Denver dog owners, it's the golden retriever.

The intelligent, friendly and devoted pet was Denver's most popular dog breed for the second consecutive year in 2022, according to data provided by the American Kennel Club.

The ranking should come as no surprise to anyone who saw the overwhelming attendance at last month's golden retriever gathering in nearby Golden. The annual "Goldens in Golden" event shut down Washington Street and drew hundreds of dogs and their humans.

Golden retrievers are known for their beautiful, thick golden coat, are hard-working and have an "endearing love of life when not working," according to the AKC.

The American Kennel Club said previously Labrador retrievers were the most popular breed in Denver, but they have now fallen to No. 3.

Top 10 most popular dog breeds in Denver in 2022

1. Golden Retriever

2. French Bulldog

3. Labrador Retriever

4. German Shepherd Dog

5. Bulldog

6. Poodle

7. Bernese Mountain Dog

8. Rottweiler

9. Doberman Pinscher

10. Dachshund

The American Kennel Club looked at the number of registered dogs in Denver zip codes to compile the data.

The golden retriever was also the most popular dog breed in Seattle and Nashville.

However, the golden retriever may not be Denver's most popular dog breed for long. The French bulldog has surged in the rankings recently and was named the most popular dog breed in America last week by the AKC.

"The French Bulldog’s popularity has grown in the last five years, going from the fifth most popular breed to the second most popular breed," Sarah Bank, a spokesperson for the AKC, told The Denver Gazette in an email.