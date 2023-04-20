Beating out 15 other breweries to stake their place as the Inaugural Brewer's Bracket champions, Great Divide Brewing Company took home the Denver Gazette prize highlighting Denver's finest craft breweries. 

Throughout the month of March, the Denver Gazette pitted 16 breweries around Denver and along the northern Front Range against each other in a brewers' bracket challenge in the spirit of the 64-team NCAA basketball tournament. Readers voted in each round and on Monday, April 3 the champion was announced.

On Tuesday the champion of the 2023 challenge, Great Divide Brewing of Denver, received its certificate — by a surprise guest too.

230418_GreatDivide_trh_004.jpg

Great Divide Brewing Company took home the inaugural Denver Gazette Brewer's Bracket and was presented with a certificate on April 18, 2023.

The terror of the Tibetan plateau, Bigfoot's cousin, the formidable Yeti came out from his canning room hideout to hoist the placard.

Marketing Manager Matt Sandy and a few other Great Divide Brewing staff all gathered in the tasting room to talk beers, brewing history and enjoy a sample flight after the inaugural brewers' bracket challenge win.

230418_GreatDivide_trh_010_w.jpg

Denver Gazette and Great Divide staff take a picture with their Brewer's Bracket championship certificate on April 18, 2023.

Great Divide has been located at the downtown location on 21st Street and Arapahoe Street since 1994. Known by most Denverites and Coloradans as one of the first craft or micro breweries in the state, the brewery has been a staple in downtown for nearly 30 years.

Sandy said the taproom downtown is utilizing every inch in the building — a former dairy processing plant before it was taken over by Great Divide. The former employee parking lot houses several fermenting tanks, a canning area sits just inside from the tasting room and even bags of barley and malt lay on pallets, creating an aromatic scent only conducive to making beer. 

230418_GreatDivide_trh_029_w.jpg

The 'Colette Farmhouse Ale' at Great Divide is crisp and has won international awards. 

The company has three other locations serving up libations around metro Denver, including a Brewery & Roadhouse location in Castle Rock.

Twelve year-round offerings can be sampled at the locations and seasonal beers rotate throughout the year as well.

230418_GreatDivide_trh_036_w.jpg

The bar at Great Divide has 16 taps; many of which rotate throughout the seasons. 

Great Divide will be one of four breweries carried over in next year's brewers' bracket challenge. Twelve new breweries will be selected and have the chance to be crowned champion during March Madness 2024.

230418_GreatDivide_trh_066_w.jpg

The taps at Great Divide Brewing Company rotate throughout the year and feature several lighter spring and summer options currently. 

