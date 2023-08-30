Denver area residents looking to get any work done Monday that would involve a government agency should think again considering the Labor Day holiday.

Most city agencies and government offices will be closed Monday, and there will be no mail service, in observation of the federal holiday. Before leaving the house to run any errands that involve those agencies, check out specific websites first to look for any closures or curtailed hours of operation.

Denver International Airport and emergency services, like police and fire, will remain open during the holiday, but banks, schools, libraries, post offices and financial markets will be closed. Some private businesses may be closed as well — again check before you go.

County parks, state parks, campgrounds and boat ramps will be open during the holiday.

Parking in the city of Denver will be free on both Sunday and Labor Day. Public transit will also be operating on a holiday schedule. Parking in the city of Aurora will also be free Monday and note the Aurora Animal Shelter will be closed.

Boulder will also be operating public transit on a holiday schedule, with HOP bus services running from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking in the city will also be free.

Boulder County also announced that all government offices — including the 20th Judicial District Court and the District Attorney's Office — will be closed for the holiday.

As noted, be sure to check county websites or businesses for specific closure information.