What is the City of Longmont?

That’s correct if the Jeopardy answer was: This Colorado city has had two Jeopardy contestants in the past eight years.

Data scientist Stephen Webb of Longmont will compete on the popular game show tonight, airing at 6 p.m., on KDVR-TV (FOX). The show is famous for presenting the answer to contestants, who must then guess the question.

Eight years ago this week, the city produced a grand prize winner on “America’s favorite quiz show.”

On Feb. 14, 2015, 38-year-old Jennifer Giles, a third-grade bilingual education teacher at Columbine Elementary School in Longmont, won the grand prize of $100,000 against 14 other teachers and earned an automatic spot in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" that year.

Webb couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.