STEPHEN WEBB_2_8808_02_15_23.png

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings (left) with Longmont resident Stephen Webb, a data scientist. Webb will compete on Tuesday's episode, aired on KDVR-TV (Fox). 

 COURTESY OF JEOPARDY

What is the City of Longmont?

That’s correct if the Jeopardy answer was: This Colorado city has had two Jeopardy contestants in the past eight years.

Data scientist Stephen Webb of Longmont will compete on the popular game show tonight, airing at 6 p.m., on KDVR-TV (FOX). The show is famous for presenting the answer to contestants, who must then guess the question.

Eight years ago this week, the city produced a grand prize winner on “America’s favorite quiz show.”

On Feb. 14, 2015, 38-year-old Jennifer Giles, a third-grade bilingual education teacher at Columbine Elementary School in Longmont, won the grand prize of $100,000 against 14 other teachers and earned an automatic spot in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" that year.

Webb couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Tags

City Editor

Dennis Huspeni is a 30-year newspaper journalist who is the City Editor and covers metro Denver business.