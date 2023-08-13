A slice of alpine ski racing history is for sale in downtown Denver.

Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin's condo unit at Spire is listed for sale at $745,000.

The unit, located at 891 14th St., is a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,099-square-foot home on the 34th floor and has panoramic views of Denver.

"Enjoy the twinkling lights and vibrant energy of the metropolis from the comfort of your private oasis," boasts the real estate listing.

The condo has an open concept living and dining area, a gourmet kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light, "enhancing the sense of airiness and openness."

The Spire Condominiums also have a rooftop terrace, pool, spa, concierge services and a fitness center where Shiffrin put in some hard hours.

"That’s where I did rehab for my knee, I think back in 2015, that was where I started my rehab journey," Shiffrin told The Denver Gazette's news partners 9NEWS. "It’s a place that’s close to my heart and I have so many memories of my dad and so much time we spent there with him."

Shiffrin's unit is also equipped with a master suite that has a luxurious bathroom, complete with a deep soaker tub and a spa-like shower.

The condo also includes two parking spots and a storage unit on the same floor, and is located near excellent shopping, dining and entertainment options.

"I hope whoever ends up becoming the new owner, I hope they love it as much as we did," Shiffrin told 9NEWS.