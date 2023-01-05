Chilly weather and lingering snowpack did little to stop thousands from attending the annual National Western Stock Show parade Thursday.
Maybe it was pent-up demand from the last two parades being cancelled.
The parade, the unofficial opening event for the "Super Bowl of livestock shows," took over 17th Street for almost two hours as longhorn cattle, mounted police and Golden's Westernaires brought rural tradition to the paved streets and sidewalks of downtown.
The parade was cancelled in 2021 and 2022, due to COVID-19 and a major winter storm, respectively. But this year, there was no stopping it, and many were glad to see riders back in the saddle.
Parade coordinator Debbie Mills acknowledged some lingering concern about ice and snow, but had unwavering confidence in the riders involved.
"They're all accomplished horse people so they know what they're doing," she said. "We have over 350 horseback riders and horses, 30 wagons and the longhorns that are coming in a few minutes."
Mills also complimented the City of Denver, saying they'd done a "fabulous job" clearing snow and ice from the streets.
Having the parade cancelled the previous two years, Mills was excited to see it making a return.
"Oh my gosh, it's great," she said. "We have had so much support from the community and the businesses down here. People are excited that it's back and the people that are in it are excited that it's back."
Mills' was most excited to see the Texas Longhorns make their way through Denver's skyscrappers, given how "unusual" that is for a city dominated by car, bike, scooter and foot traffic.
The notion was echoed by Peter Castro, an attendee who said it was a "pretty amazing sight."
Castro was joined by his Australian Shepard, Playa — Spanish for beach — who didn't seem at all bothered by the smells of livestock and massive crowds. Castro has lived in Denver for almost 17 years and tries to hit the stock show annually.
A big hit for his children is the "Xtreme Dogs Show," where dogs partake in feats of athleticism. Castro said his family also try to catch a rodeo every year and said the meeting of frontier culture and urban culture is an important part of the stock show.
"It's a part of understanding why Colorado is the great state that it is today," he said. "[It's part of] understanding the folks that have come before us and what it took to live here 100-150 years ago."
Part of that life was caring for a horse, and that's exactly what the Westernaires do. The Westernaires is a Golden-based non-profit organization that teaches children aged 9-19 years old horsemanship and other values. The group's riders participated in the parade.
Jeff Blatt's daughter is a Westernaire, but was not at the parade as schools came back in session recently. He still showed up with a massive sign decorated by her, encouraging the riders who were participating. Some will be graduating from the program this year, and he encouraged them to "ride with pride" as they trotted down 17th Street.
"It's an organization that teaches kids about hard work and camaraderie," he said. "It's not an organization that you can just show up to and ride for."
During the winter months, Blatt said it can be hard to get kids up at 6 a.m., when it's dark and cold outside. But the work done, caring for the horses, grooming them and tacking them up makes the graduation ceremony at the National Wester Stock Show rodeo all the more worth it, he said.
Blatt has lived in Colorado for 54 years, and remembers attending the stock show many times as a boy. He guessed this was his 7th year attending in recent memory.
In a word? He loves it.
"It shows Colorado's roots as a cowboy town that has grown up," he said. "National Western and Westernaires keep the western spirit alive. There's lots of ranching east and west, and this is a chance to showcase that heritage and how we started."
The last "vehicles in the parade? Street sweepers.