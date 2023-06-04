In front of their most beloved family and friends, Jamie Raehal made her husband-to-be a vow: "I will still love you even if you're watching the Nuggets game and not paying attention to me."

But, she countered, "Will you still love me if I turn off the game to get your attention?"

Said Jerry Raehal: "I do" .... as long as he could turn the game back on.

Responded Jamie Raehal: "I do."

And on that day 20 years ago, Jamie and Jerry Raehal became husband and wife, their lives tenderly woven together with a verbal Nuggets condition precedent.

True love is in the eye of the beholder.

"The Nuggets mean more to me than any other sports team in part because of what they represent: family," Jerry Raehal said.

Years later, the couple produced two sons who, at ages 13 and 11, watch the games in the living room of their Baton Rouge, Louisiana home where the family has relocated from Colorado.

When the Raehals watch the NBA Finals, they are honoring new family superstitions which are tied to Nuggets' wins.

"They won't let me move from my seat and they make me put my phone back in the right direction," said Jerry Raehal. "It's the same bonding I had with my dad."

Raehal and his father, also Jerry, watched games together when he was about the age that his sons are now.

"My dad was a gruff man. I’m the youngest son. He realized when the other ones moved out 'This is my last kid,'" the younger Raehal said. "Just when I start pulling away, that’s when Dad decided to bond."

It worked.

Raehal, 48, is the president of the Louisiana Press Association, but grew up in Greeley worshipping Alex English, Fat Lever, Doug Moe, and Mahmoud Abdul- Rauf.

Because of social media, the youngest generation of Nuggets fans also know the stats and the stars.

Fidel Romero, 10, is predicting that it will take five games for the Nuggets to win the NBA Championship.

"We win Games 1,2, and 3, lose 4, and win 5 at home," said Romero during a reflective moment outside of Denver's Aztlan Recreation Center.

He sees a Nuggets' fail in Game 4 this way. "Miami Heat will give them much more because they're in their home stadium. Because it's game four and they've gotta fight."

As for Game 5, Romero said the Nuggets will play light's out and make history by winning their first NBA championship.

"In this whole series right now, we've never lost at home," noted Romero.

Nuggets fan Jerry Bell still has the an original ticket from a 1950 Nuggets/Indianapolis Olympians game, which cost $1.25, not counting the 25 cents tax. The stub was left to him by his late father-in-law, Hal Davis, who was the general manager of the Nuggets at the time.

"In the final year of the original Nuggets they played for stock in the team. The stock ended up being worthless. It was known as the year they played for nothing," said Bell. A broadcast journalist, and member of the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame, Bell covered the Nuggets here and there for KOA Radio when he was a reporter.

Forty-four years after a photographer caught Michael Huttner at age 9 sitting courtside with his dad, Donald, at a Nuggets game, the father and son are returning together for Game 4.

Donald is now 88 years old and lives at Kavod Senior Life in Denver. "After waiting so many years for the Nuggets to enter the finals, this is a wonderful experience for me and my family," said Huttner, 53.

The Nuggets have meant so much to so many.

For the two Jerry Raehals, it's a generational thing.

"I bought him a ticket to a Heat-Nuggets game, took him to the area, went to the store and picked out a onesie. Dad said, “Why do you need that.” I said, "Well you’re gonna be a grandpa," remembered the younger Jerry Raehal. "He smiled."