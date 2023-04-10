As the Marshall fire whipped through Superior’s Rock Creek Ranch subdivision, one firefighter clocked the amount of time it took for each house to explode into flames: seven minutes.

No one had ever seen such a destructive fire in the middle of winter.

Just before lunch on Dec. 30, 2021, hurricane force wind gusts ignited dry grasses which then carried the flames to wooden fences which surround every home in Superior’s Rock Creek subdivision. Cedar fences were a requirement the Rock Creek Home-Owner’s Association mandated 25 years ago. Today, all of them stand six feet tall, painted in a color called Cabot Dune Grey.

Those cedar and split rail fences — miles of which had been left untreated and dried out — became match sticks for anything in their path, including dozens of Rock Creek homes.

“Fences acted like fuses. They moved the fire along fence lines and brought the fire to the houses,” said Mountain View Fire Marshall Jeff Webb. “We tried to create fire breaks by kicking down fences and breaking the continuous path.”

Firefighters had to make split second decisions on which houses to fight for and which didn't stand a chance.

“Anytime we have a fire that is bigger than the capacity of the resources available, we have to triage,” Webb said.

Most Marshall fire victims who are in the throes of rebuilding believe that installing fire-wise fencing around their homes will help prevent a second catastrophic fire disaster. Scores of foundations have been excavated and frames sit on properties like a promise unkept, waiting for HOAs to decide on whether they’ll budge on wooden fence mandates.

The seven-member Rock Creek Master Homeowners Association Community board has kept Marshall Fire survivors waiting for sixteen months as it mulls over whether or not to amend codes to allow them install metal fencing. The hold-up?

Aesthetics and property values.

The waiting has grated on nerves which are already frayed over other delays, like debris cleanup, which was held up over lawsuits from private companies who wanted the lucrative work and were not awarded the job.

Pushback from their own HOA’s was the last thing anyone expected. “You would think that the easiest hurdle to get over would be folks on the HOA board and their decisions. They’re the community. They understand more than anyone,” said Jen Kaaoush, a Superior Town Trustee who is co-director of a Marshall Fire victim group called Superior Rising.

Rock Creek resident Thom O’Connor agreed. “We’re finding the progress is slower than we’d like. There are homeowners ready to build fences and they can’t move forward,” he said.

After excruciating months of waiting, he turned to the neighborhood Facebook page to help make his point. Last week, after a particularly pivotal HOA meeting, he posted scary home doorbell ring video recorded from the back of his home on the morning the fire struck.

It showed a view of his backyard as smoke billowed from the adjacent open space, carrying flames which consumed his wooden fence in minutes.

It was video no one wanted to see, but its powerful images changed some minds.

SETTING THE EXAMPLE

Of the 2400 residents of Rock Creek, less than 1% lost their homes. Many of the 99% do not go to HOA meetings nor get involved in any way.

The major concern of many of those unaffected by the Marshall Fire was how rebuilding would affect home property values.

"You do want the aesthetic. It affects your property values. It makes a difference when you take a walk through the neighborhood," said one neighbor who was out applying weed killer to the front yard. She wished to go unnamed for this article.

“I feel sorry for the people who lost their homes, but would this require me to have to replace my fencing too?” one homeowner, who also wished to remain anonymous, asked a reporter.

The answer is no.

“We are not asking for a mandates for everyone. We’re just asking for the option,” said O’Connor. “A year and a half ago I wasn’t really thinking about wildfire protection. It’s been a real learning process for all of us and we are asking the HOA’s to take the lead and protect our communities.”

OTHER HOA’S ON THE FENCE

Louisville’s Coal Creek Ranch HOA is also under pressure to act from its Marshall Fire survivors, who are anxiously waiting for guidelines on what to do about fences.

Of 330 homes in the CCR, 130 were a total loss, including Cheryl Boyd’s. She understands that it’s the job of an HOA, which is largely made up of volunteers, to monitor consistency among the properties.

But she thinks that HOA’s should be proactive when it comes to unpredictable natural disasters.

“I used to think beautiful landscaping was the most important thing, but since the Marshall Fire, our priorities need to shift,” said Boyd. After the Marshall Fire jumped the highway and hit the Boyd’s dream home, she’s changed her mind. “The conversation has revolved around aesthetics or trying to blend in. I say let’s have the conversation be about risk of future fire. How can we build something that protects our community from inevitable events.”

A call to the Coal Creek Ranch HOA went unanswered, but Boyd has been told that guidelines are finally being drawn up. She hopes movement happens this week.

A wife and mother of two small kids who have been living out of a townhome for almost a year and a half is tired. “I just want for my kids to be able to walk to school,” said Boyd, who has moved six times since the fire, but she hates to complain because there are so many other challenges people are facing. “This is a tough to be a human. It’s the world’s tiniest violin for us.”

SAGAMORE

Not all housing areas which lost homes to The Marshall Fire are controlled by HOA’s. Superior’s Sagamore subdivision’s 176 homes were destroyed in the fire, but the Town of Superior is in charge of housing codes and rebuilding decisions. Using fire-resistant materials can be tricky, “Sagamore was effectively ground zero for the Marshal Fire,” Mayor Pro-Tem Neal Shah.

Some people have moved into their homes adjusting for coyotes who come to the back door. They have not put their fencing up as they wait for the Town of Superior board to provide more flexibility in the next month.

“It’s 100% likely that we will approve fire resistant fencing,” said Shah. He believes that the Marshall Fire will not be the state’s last natural disaster and is shouting to the rooftops for Colorado “to be better prepared.”

Governor Jared Polis, who grew up in Boulder, is already warning HOA’s to buck up when it comes to future mandates. The issue was raised in a community meeting March 23 at the Superior Community Center.

“HOA’s have their function,” he said to scores of fire survivors seated in the main hall. He then compared what state government has done in the past with other HOA regulations. “They (HOA's) can no longer ban solar if you want it. They can no longer ban EV charging. this could be a similar thing. It’s too late for this session but let’s just say you can’t ban fire mitigation. It seems like a logical thing,” Polis told the audience. “It might be an area to look in the future.”

Further, in a statement, Press Secretary Conor Cahill wrote The Denver Gazette that HOA policies shouldn’t be so restrictive that they overlook common sense fire mitigation. “Governor Polis continues to support efforts to reduce the power of HOAs when they prevent homeowners from protecting themselves and others. The Colorado Fire Commission is aware of this,” he wrote.

Other state fire agencies are weighing in.

Wooden fencing was referred to as “vertical fuels” and though not the cause, they were “a significant aggravator” to homes lost in the Marshall Fire, according to a major state government report written by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Controls. In its “Fascilitated Learning Analysis," the CDFP found that “in subdivisions where perimeter wooden fences abutted open space, a large majority of houses were lost, yet in areas where manicured lawns acted as a buffer between wildland fuels and fences, many houses were saved.”

CDFP Director Mike Morgan said that there is now a Wildfire Resiliency Code Board, “which is working its way through the legislative process this session.” The job of that Code Board “could evaluate matters such as this on a case by case basis, and provide standards for ensuring safety is properly prioritized while recognizing and respecting local control.”

TURNING A CORNER

If all goes according to their hopes, Rock Creek Marshall fire survivors may finally be able to install their metal fence and pave the way for other HOA’s to follow suit.

After months of thorough research, a Rock Creek fencing committee which includes some determined fire survivors came up with a powder-coated metal fence which is manufactured in Australia and offered by a Greeley company. Except for a small opening along the bottom, the metal fence looks very similar and is around the same cost of the cedar fences which link Rock Creek homes like a daisy chain.

The color, "Dune," and is also a dead ringer for Cabot Grey Dune, which is the name of the paint on Rock Creek's cedar fences.

Still, the HOA board was not convinced until a pivotal meeting which happened lastThursday night. After a couple of presentations by board members who did an about face, other board members appeared to be ready to approve the fire-safe metal option. They were...getting off of the fence.

In a straw poll vote of 5-2, the volunteer Rock Creek HOA board said they would likely vote to allow the metal fence if the vote were done last Thursday.

That vote will happen April 27, but there's no guarantee the outcome. Some homeowners say they will build a metal fence and let the board deal with their decision.

In an email to The Denver Gazette, Rock Creek Master Homeowners Association Community Manager Danielle McDonough said that the board is “currently in the process of considering alternative options for fence design and/or materials.”

Kaaoush hopes that promises like this are not just lip service to appease vocal and heartbroken Marshall Fire victims who just want to go home. “The HOA’s job is to ensure that Rock Creek looks harmonious,” said Kaaoush. "But common sense is being ignored.”

Harmony happens when everyone sings together for the sake of the song.