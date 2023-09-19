Celebrating the spirit of the holidays, the US Postal Service unveiled four new snow globes stamps recently at an event in Breckenridge, the government agency announced.

“People collect all sorts of souvenirs on their travels: coffee mugs, T-shirts, refrigerator magnets, but none are as enchanting as snow globes," Marketing Vice President for the USPS Sheila Holman said. "They (snow globes) create snowstorms you stir up with a flick of the wrist, that gradually settle to display a world in miniature.”

The dedication ceremony for the Snow Globes stamps took place at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge.

Joining Holman at the ceremony were Gregory Manchess (stamp artist) Eric Mamula (mayor of Breckenridge), Scott Reid (deputy town manager and winter sports enthusiast), Jonathan Oetken (winter sports host and master of ceremonies for the event) and Harry Rinker (author of a book about snow globes and noted antiques writer).

“Snow globes cause wonder,” Rinker said, who is also a member of the Postal Service’s Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee and a snow globe collector himself. “Every shake is different and each time a globe is shaken, it is the beginning of a new adventure. Shaking a snow globe is an opportunity to relive a multitude of childhood, winter, and winter holiday memories.”

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the Snow Globes stamps with original art by Manchess. Painting in oil, Manchess created the designs featuring icons of the season, each spherical snow globe sitting on a brown base: a snowman wearing a jaunty red-and-white scarf; Santa Claus on a rooftop, preparing to climb down the chimney; a reindeer standing in a snowy forest; and a snowy tree decorated with colorful ornaments.

In each snowy scene, white flakes fly beneath the dome of glass, with the words “forever” and “USA” in the lower left-hand side of each stamp. The booklet includes 20 stamps, five each of the four designs.

The Snow Globes stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The stamps are now available at Post Office locations nationwide and online at The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps.