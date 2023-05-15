Here come BUTTERS, CLFDIVR, CSABNTA AND TOWELIE – license plate message options you can bid to own through the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle's live auction program.

The ability to bid on the rights to these and 13 other South Park and Casa Bonita phrases started Monday morning and will stretch into a 10-day run to benefit Coloradans Living With Disabilities.

Monday's South Park and Casa Bonita debut brought in $7,300, one of the most successful first days for the live auction, which offers themed personalized plates throughout the year.

"It's a fun way to raise money for causes that are impactful and meaningful," said Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianna Primavera.

A Colorado native, she took her daughters to Casa Bonita when they were children and she's hoping that the Disneyland of Mexican restaurants will open in time for her to take her twin grandsons for their 4th birthday in June.

The personalized license plate program is managed by a partnership with the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

The Colorado DMV has held these auctions for going on 12 years with themes for marijuana/420, the Rockies, Avs, Nuggets, Broncos, the Stock Show and Star Wars, which raised nearly $9,000, according to Josh Winkler, who announced the latest numbers during a public Zoom committee meeting Monday.

Winkler is senior policy advisor and disability funding committee coordinator in the Lt. Governor's Office. Gov. Jared Polis tweeted about the start of the South Park-themed license plates Monday morning.

New Casa Bonita owners and South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, along with the @CO_Revenue - Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)’s, are giving 17 lucky drivers a chance to own one of these license plates.https://t.co/uAUZGJh4WD pic.twitter.com/4tU17KU4Xj — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 15, 2023

The decision to hop on the South Park y Casa Bonita bandwagon is proving to be just as popular as previous license plate campaigns and may even surpass them.

According to the DMV, only the top bidder gets the rights to each personalized plate, which includes the well-known words listed above, plus some others which are a more obscure deep dive into South Park culture.

Here are some of the other South Park/Casa Bonita personalized license plate names and their meanings. All are available through the live auction.

JO3M4M4 - this license plate is used on many of the vehicles in South Park's early episodes and no one seems to know why

BRANIFF - the now-defunct airline appears in a Braniff commercial on an ending production card for South Park

CANIBAL - The name of South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker's first movie, which they produced while they were film students at the University of Colorado. "Cannibal, the Musical" was a short film about the state’s most famous cannibal, Alferd Packer.

GO COWS – South Park Elementary’s mascot. The cow was first seen in the episode featuring Elementary School Musical. They wear jerseys that have "COWS" printed in gray near the neck, as well as a pattern resembling a white, black-patched, cow's fur.

The price of the 17 license plates started with opening bids at $100, but by close of day Monday, STHPRK (10), TACOS (10), HOT DOG (nine), BUTTERS (nine), and TOWELIE (nine) were leading the bidding wars.

By the end of Monday afternoon, CONEY, CLFDVR, CAVE AND NVH386 - another vehicle license plate seen on several South Park episodes - had just one bid each.

Kyle and Cartman were not available for the auction because the names were already taken.

The cannabis line of personalized plates was featured on the Jimmy Kimmel show when the talk show host joked around about the "Tegridy Farms" plate, which auctioned off for $5,000. Tegridy Farms was a marijuana dispensary featured on South Park in a 2018 episode and is separate from the current offering.

Plates with a 420 theme (ISIT420, HEMP, GONJA, BONG) were hugely popular at one time. But, like recent marijuana sales, it has also cooled off.