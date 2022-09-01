Denver's annual Taste of Colorado returns this weekend and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of hungry attendees to Civic Center Park.
The event will feature 30 food trucks and restaurant vendors, 60 musical acts and the "Greek Theatre speakeasy," featuring local distilleries.
It will run from Saturday to Monday. There is no entry fee, and the event will not feature food tickets as it previously has. Bring a credit or debit card, as Taste of Colorado is a cashless event.
"Last year, we had over 100,000 (attendees) and this year, we're expecting at least twice that number," said Sharon Alton, senior vice president of downtown experience with the Downtown Denver Partnership. "We are encouraging as many people to take public transit as possible, but there are many parking lots all around."
As far as what's new, Alton highlighted five musical stages, saying she is excited about the showcase of new, local bands and artists playing many different genres of music. She also recommends parents check out the free kids area, which will feature bungie jumps and other attractions.
The festival was originally planned to take place on the 16th Street Mall, but construction required a move back to Civic Center Park. The park has been the festival's home since it began in the early 1980s, except for 2020, when the event was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021, when it was held on the 16th Street Mall.
Recently, the park has dealt with issues relating to public health, crime and drug use. Last year, the city led a cleanup effort that city officials and event organizers say reinforced the public's confidence in the safety of the park.
"I was pleasantly surprised. The park is very clean and a big visitor spot," Alton said. "If you haven't been to downtown in a while ... Civic Center Park is in (the) best shape that I’ve seen it in several years."
Changes to Civic Center Park have brought the city "great energy," and Alton pointed to the recent Colorado Avalanche victory parade as an example. The parade saw zero arrests among a crowd that numbered in the hundreds of thousands.
Taste of Colorado will have three entrances: Two on Broadway and one on Bannock Street. All three entrances will have security checkpoints that feature metal detectors and bag checks. Attendees are allowed to bring their own water bottle, but are asked to not bring their K-9 companions. A full FAQ can be found on the Taste of Colorado website.