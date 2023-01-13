Newsflash: Parking at the National Western Stock Show grounds remains challenging.
In talking to attendees and reviewing feedback on social media, frustration mounted last weekend for the record-setting crowds at the 117th year of the Stock Show.
The free parking at the Denver Coliseum filled up and was closed well before the 2 p.m. Sunday start of the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza -- and the other ticketed events there.
A reporter trying to attend the Gov. Jared Polis' Inauguration Ball Tuesday at the Mission Ballroom, near the National Western Complex, circled the area for an hour before the event trying to find parking, before leaving in frustration.
Needless to say, parking there is limited and fills up quickly on weekends.
"Parking for the NWSS has been challenging since 1952," President and CEO Paul Andrews said in a statement to The Denver Gazette. "With the demand on the rise over the last decade, we continue to search out solutions that provide shuttles for our guests."
Two strategies for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend include "extra busses deploying to the Coors Field lots to pick up guests every 20 minutes and place them at the front door of our show," he said.
The other is ride share service drop offs at the complex.
"That option appears to be one of the best choices for guest experience," Andrews said.
Don't forget about public transportation: RTD's N Line (North Metro) light rail has a stop within walking distance of the events center.
Officials are recommending those going to ticketed events at the Coliseum should arrive at least an hour prior to the rodeo or horse show performance — two hours just to be sure. There are vendors and exhibits on the concourse of the Coliseum — so there's plenty to do besides sit and wait.
The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily, and complimentary shuttles will run every 20 minutes. Shuttles will drop off and pick up in front of the National Wester Complex Hall of Education. Shuttles will run until an hour after the last rodeo lets out.
See the attached maps for more location details. For Stock Show schedule and ticket information, visit nationalwestern.com.