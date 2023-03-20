U.S. Rep. Jason Crow presented Douglas County Commissioners with an oversized check Monday for $629,970 in federal funding for a new, 16-bed, walk-in-crisis center for children and adolescents in Castle Rock.

“As a society, we will ultimately be judged on how we treat each other and how we come to aide and help others,” Crow, D-Aurora, said.

Crow advocated for the funding, and 14 other projects, last year as part of the fiscal year 2023 appropriations process. In a letter to the House Appropriations Committee, Crow said the Douglas County project would help improve access for vulnerable populations.

Douglas County is working with AllHealth Network — a mental health center serving families — to open the center.

COVID-19 affected the public’s mental health and wellbeing in a multitude of ways unforeseen at the beginning of the pandemic with isolation and loneliness; illnesses, death and grief; job loss and financial instability raising the anxiety of millions of Americans.

Earlier this month, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora on the mental health crisis among America’s youth, about half of whom report feeling lonely and isolated.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for the state’s youth and young adults, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health. It’s the second-leading cause of death in the U.S among those age 10 to 14 and 25 to 34.

