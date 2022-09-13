A person felt suicidal, so local law enforcement conducted a welfare check, transferred the individual to the hospital and placed the person on a mental hold.

A student said another student threatened to harm people at their school. A local team investigated and learned the student possessed guns. That student was arrested.

The interventions, which occurred in August, likely saved lives — thanks to Safe2Tell, Colorado's anonymous threats reporting system that allows students to report any safety concern by interacting with a live analyst or filling out a form.

The program saw a sharp rise in calls in August as students return to school, the Attorney General's Office said.

Safe2Tell's report volume increased 207% last month when compared to July, the office said.

The increase is not unusual — reports typically spike when the school year starts.

The state said the program received a total of 1,071 reports last month, including 132 suicide threats and 93 bullying reports.

To report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or download the Safe2Tell mobile app.