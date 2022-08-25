Election 2022 Colorado Clerk

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28, 2022. Colorado's secretary of state says a statewide recount has confirmed that indicted County Clerk Peters who alleged voting fraud lost her primary election last month. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, that Mesa County Clerk Peters picked up 13 more votes in the recount of the votes cast election to determine who the state's next Republican candidate for secretary of state. Peters ended up with about 29% of the votes cast.

 Thomas Peipert - staff, AP

Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty during a hearing Thursday afternoon and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation under a deal that calls for her to testify against her co-defendants, who include Tina Peters, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

Knisley formally entered guilty pleas to a trespassing charge, as well as charges of official misconduct and violation of duty, all of which are misdemeanors. The remaining counts against her were dismissed.

She admitted her roles during the hearing but maintained she was "directed" by Peters to do what she did.

Read the full story from KUSA here.

