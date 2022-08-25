Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty during a hearing Thursday afternoon and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation under a deal that calls for her to testify against her co-defendants, who include Tina Peters, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
Knisley formally entered guilty pleas to a trespassing charge, as well as charges of official misconduct and violation of duty, all of which are misdemeanors. The remaining counts against her were dismissed.
She admitted her roles during the hearing but maintained she was "directed" by Peters to do what she did.
