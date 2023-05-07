From biplanes to F-16s and possibly, one day, F-35s or F-15EXs, the Colorado Air National Guard (COANG) celebrated 100 years of defending the skies they call home Sunday.

During a "family day" celebration, a silver, World War II era P-51 Mustang in COANG markings parked next to an F-16 in a special, Colorado-themed livery, and an F-35, showing the history and possible future of the 140th Wing.

The placement was no accident. The COANG flew P-51s after World War II before transitioning to jets during the Cold War and Vietnam War, where they were the first Air National Guard group to be deployed.

Currently, they use F-16s, but they are aging and leaders are looking to the future, sparking the appearance of Vermont National Guard pilot and Denver native Lt. Col. Phillip "Catfish" Francis, who arrived in an F-35.

Brig. Gen. Michael Bruno, who has been with the COANG since transferring from Nebraska in the 1980s, said future threats will require new, better equipment.

"We are here to protect the citizens. We're here to save lives, mitigate suffering and protect property whenever our governor needs us," he said.

Newly-minted wing commander Col. Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker is loathe to call the F-16s "old," opting instead for "mature." But the jets were built in the 1980s and are showing it.

As a life long Coloradan, he wants to see the wing's aviation mission continue.

"We, and the family we have out there, want nothing more than that 100 years of aviation be continued for 150, 200 years," he said. "The vast majority of folks are part time. They don't work here full time and have a job outside the fence. We are the neighbors of Denver, Colorado, though they may not see us every day."

A provided list shows airmen work at airlines like United and Delta, as well as for the National Park Service, Denver Parks and Recreation, the U.S. Forest Service and many others.

Tucker, and the Guard as a whole, are big on emphasizing the community part of their jobs, he said.

Active duty soldiers may spend two or three years at one station before moving on to the next, but members of the Guard often remain in their state unit a long time.

Tucker is a second-generation member of the COANG, following in the footsteps of his father who spent 30 years with the unit. Tucker has served 25.

"These are not just coworkers, these are not just buddies, these are folks that will actually work and live together for the next 20 years," he said. "I've been doing this very thing forever, since I was 7-years-old, and this is the kind of stuff that people love coming to."

As for future aircraft, Tucker said the wing is "agnostic" on the choice between the F-15EX Eagle II and the F-35.

Francis flies the F-35 but has flight time on both aircraft. While he calls the F-16 a Porsche in the skies, the F-35 offers far greater capabilities, allowing a unit equipped with them to respond to whatever is next.

"What the F-35 brings to the table is a multi-mission fighter and does the air to air and air to ground, but it's got the stealth which is incredible," he said. "I fought against the Buckley guys yesterday and they had no idea I was there until I was already behind them."