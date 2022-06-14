Residents of the Security-Widefield area in El Paso County near Peterson Air Force Base showed elevated levels of “forever chemicals” in their blood compared to the national average, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
Residents’ blood contained up to 6.8 and 1.2 times the national levels of two specific chemicals, respectively, according to the report, which is based on a study conducted by the CDC and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Although the report said the elevated blood levels may be linked with past drinking water contamination, federal authorities advised residents against sourcing their water elsewhere. Based on the data, the public drinking water supply in Security and Widefield “currently meets or is below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2016 health advisory,” authorities said.
In releasing the report, the CDC and ATSDR did not quantify health risks, and the report said it was not designed to investigate health problems associated with exposure to PFAS.
“Without additional information about exposure-response relationships, the results of this EA cannot be used to assess current or past health problems or predict the future occurrence of disease,” the report said.
The substances are part of a group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Although a link to health problems has not yet been confirmed by the CDC, and research into the health effects of PFAS on humans is ongoing, the ATSDR suggests that high levels of PFAS might lead to increased cholesterol levels, decreases in infant birth weights and higher risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, as well as increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.
PFAS are ubiquitous synthetic chemicals used in many industries and consumer products since the 1950s. They can be found in nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, cosmetics and products that resist grease, water and oil.
PFAS were first discovered in municipal water wells in Security and Widefield, south of Peterson Air Force Base, in 2013. Earlier investigations found that the chemicals likely originated at the base, which used aqueous film-forming firefighting foam (AFFF) in firefighting and training beginning in the 1970s. The foam, which was widely used in the fire services but is now no longer manufactured, effectively suppressed fuel fires in aircraft, as well as being non-conductive when used on electrical fires.
Experts suspect the chemicals entered the ground with wastewater from training sessions, moved into the groundwater and affected nearby municipal wells.
Upon discovery of the PFAS contamination, investigations by the EPA, Air Force and state health authorities quickly followed.
By 2016, municipal water system operators in Security and Widefield had installed filtration systems that the new report says were effective at reducing PFAS concentrations. A 2020 study of municipal water contamination showed PFAS levels below the 2016 EPA lifetime health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.