When Dick Olmstead bought a used 1997 AM General Hummer in 2002, he never thought the Colorado Department of Revenue Vehicle Services Section (DMV) would send him a letter cancelling his vehicle title and telling him he could no longer drive it on the public highways.
But it happened. And not just to him.
On March 22, the DMV sent out an unknown number of letters to Hummer owners voiding their titles, telling them they can no longer use them anywhere but off-road and issuing them an “OHV-Surplus Military Vehicle” title that allows them only to register their $100,000 plus commercial Hummers as off-highway vehicles.
Olmstead bought his for $64,000 used and said the retail price new was $117,000.
“I had a current title and registration on it and insurance on it since 2002,” Olmstead said. “I haven't driven it for the last number of years. I had heart failure and went in and out of the hospital and the truck is in the middle of being worked on. But out of nowhere. I just got this new (OHV) title issued to me.”
So far a Denver Gazette investigation has identified at least two Hummer owners who have had their titles voided. How many more have been or will be sent out is unknown.
Repeated requests to the agency asking how many other Hummer owners were sent letters were ignored, despite an acknowledgment of receipt of the request by Derek Kuhn, DMV Communications Manager.
Dave Breggin, former owner of BlueHummer Outfitters in Littleton and past president of The Hummer Club Inc., bought his Hummer in 1995 at Medved Hummer in Denver for about $69,000. Breggin says he has not received a letter from DMV…yet.
“I don’t think there’s any malevolent intent,” said Breggin. “I think the actions of someone at the DMV have exceeded their understanding. This mistake is going to be expensive in terms of inconvenience and cost.”
Olmstead was told by the DMV, after more than an hour of discussion, that his only recourse is to file for an appeal hearing with the DMV within 60 days.
Breggin, widely considered an expert on Hummers and part of the cadre of early adopters of the commercial version of the military High Mobility Multipurpose Vehicle (HMMWV), disputes the notion that the Hummer qualifies as a “surplus military vehicle” because they are clearly not “built for the United States Armed Forces.”
“They were built partly on the same line, but on the third part of assembly they were driven across the parking lot to another line,” said Breggin. “All the electrical and DOT required stuff was installed there.”
Commercial Hummers are hardly the only vehicles being affected by this crackdown by state motor vehicle authorities.
Owners of historical military vehicles that have been titled and licensed by the state for decades are now having their titles revoked and are being forced into off-highway use only.
Phil Movish, president of the Military Vehicle Collectors of Colorado, an organization that strives to preserve military vehicle history said, “Our organization goes back to 1968. We are members who collect and restore vintage military vehicles for display, for support of veterans and patriotic events, selected charity events and educational events. Between 1968 and about 2019, the world has left us alone to do what we do. We educate the public on vintage vehicles. We’re even called out by elementary schools to bring them over and educate the kids about them. Let them climb on them, get in them. Our vehicles are titled. They are registered, they’re insured. We use them for very limited purposes.”
Movish said the DOR is trying “to get rid of all the military vehicles that are out there on the highways in the state of Colorado. And by the way, that totals, based upon my meeting with the Department of Revenue, I think a grand total of three hundred vehicles. I would think that the service department of revenue has far more important things to do than worry about 300, former military vehicles in this state.”
“I look at the most recent instruction sheet to Colorado dealers,” said Movish. “Vehicles that go back to the Korean War. Going back to the Vietnam War. They now can no longer be titled or registered to drive on the highway. I've got members of our club driving these damn things for fourteen years, right?”
Moreover, says Movish, some county offices will register military vehicles and some won’t.
“It's total luck of the draw. Some guys are finally getting notice that they will not title or register military vehicles at all, others are finding that they're getting titles registered, no trouble at all.”
“This makes no damn sense. It makes utterly no sense at all,” said Movish. “Why is the State of Colorado putting all this effort into a very small microcosm of the vehicles that exist in this state? I don't know how many million vehicles there are, and they're worried about three hundred lousy old military trucks.”
The controversy stems from recent amendments to motor vehicle law.
In 2019 the motor vehicle code regarding military vehicles was amended.
Senate Bill 19-054 was one of several on the subject during the 2019 and 2020 sessions.
A new definition was added to the 2019 statute defining a “surplus military vehicle” as one that was “purchased for nonmilitary use” and “built for the United States Armed Forces.”
A change to a second definition, “off-highway vehicle,” that incudes ATVs, snowmobiles and other recreational off-road vehicles that cannot be licensed for on-highway use, added surplus military vehicles to that definition.
But there is still an explicit exemption from the definition of surplus military vehicle for “historical military vehicles.”
The definition of a historic military vehicle includes any vehicle “manufactured for use by any nation’s armed forces” that is “valued for historical purposes” and is maintained in its military configuration and appearance.
Further amendments to the law were made in 2020 to allow surplus military vehicles owned or leased by public entities like fire protection districts to be licensed.
Three other bills were offered in 2020 to allow on-highway use of surplus military vehicles. All failed.
One of the sponsors of SB19-054, Rep. Donald Valdez, who is still a sitting member of the Colorado Legislature, told The Denver Gazette he never intended that existing registered military vehicles have their titles revoked.
“I believe the intent was to register military vehicles, but in that aspect, I was talking with the Colorado Public Safety and Department of Revenue and at that time they wanted to allow only for historical (military vehicles) and also for use for certain events.”
Asked if the statute as the DMV is interpreting it should be reviewed, Valdez said, “Absolutely. I think we need to look at this and see why the reason is, and at the same time, not only whether it be classic cars, or even (military vehicles) registered prior to (the law) cannot get registration.”
Rep. Patrick Neville, who signed on as a co-sponsor of SB19-054 said he cannot recall any discussion indicating an intent that the law be used to revoke titles and removed licensed vehicles from the roads.
“I mean if there was discussion about revoking titles, the bill was supposed to make it more permissive, not less permissive,” said Neville.
“Yeah, that's not right,” said Mel Bernstein, owner of Dragon Arms, a gun store and shooting range near Colorado Springs. “You know, just because it's an army vehicle and it's green and maybe people don't like to see stuff like that on the road, we're Americans, we should be able to have whatever we want as long as we don't disobey the law.”
Bernstein owns 133 military vehicles that are on display in his huge military museum, of which about 25 are registered for on-highway use.
“I drive around with my Jeep with four working machine guns on it and the cops, they give me thumbs-up,” said Bernstein. “They love me.”
“Yeah, that's a shame, because, you know, we take them on the road. We put them in parades and stuff like that,” said Bernstein, who has lived in the Colorado Springs area for 42 years.
Senator Jerry Sonnenberg, who was a co-sponsor on the 2019 bill, told The Denver Gazette, “I don't support their interpretation. We've used them on highways. Their definition says that they were never designed for highway use. Yet our military uses them on highways all the time. But then when they go in the private sector, for some reason, they don't view them as roadworthy anymore.”
Sonnenberg has a work-around for military vehicle owners though.
“Here's what I told everybody that had trouble with them,” said Sonnenberg. “What I told them was license them in another state and then they can't stop you from using them here.”