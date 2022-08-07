Police Line Do Not Cross

The Denver Police Department is investigating a traffic collision with serious injuries involving three motorists at the intersection of West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard that happened Sunday overnight.

Northbound Federal at 5th Avenue and the eastbound 6th Ave. ramp were closed due to the accident.

One person was pronounced deceased.

Identification and cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a future date.

This case is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information becomes available.

