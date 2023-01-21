Shooting suspect vehicle

Loveland police are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Ram with tinted windows, in a shooting that killed one and injured another late Friday.

 

An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old male dead in the parking lot and a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound on the East side of the complex. He was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident and asking for the public's help in locating a possible suspect vehicle. They identified the vehicle as a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with tinted windows. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will identify the victim when next of kin are notified. 

