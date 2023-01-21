A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorizes said.
Northglenn Police said they received a call at 11:56 p.m. and sent officers to the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. following reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
Officers began CPR on the victim, a 19-year-old male. Medical professionals transported the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
An adult male suspect has been taken into custody, police said.