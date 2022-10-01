Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

There is a high police presence near 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road, according to a tweet by the Aurora Police Department. 

A pursuit led to an eventual crash between suspects. Police reportedly fired gun shots. One person died and another is currently in custody. An officer was hurt during the pursuit and crash, but is likely to recover, according to authorities.

Updates will come as more information is made known.

