A man was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Aurora early Tuesday, police said.

The man was treated with non-life-threatening injuries after officers responded to the area of South Havana Street and South Parker Road on the city's southwest side, police said in a tweet just before 2 a.m.

No suspect has been identified and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or leave an anonymous tip at 720-913-7867.