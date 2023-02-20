Boulder Police ordered area residents and businesses near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue to "shelter in place" after a report of shots fired inside the Millennium Hotel, according to a police Tweet.

Officers took one suspect into custody about 90 minutes after the first 911 call, according to Boulder Police information officer Dionne Waugh.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities, but police are still asking people to avoid the area surrounding the hotel as it is an active crime scene. Some Twitter users reported the King Soopers at Arapahoe and 30th Street closed, too. A shelter-in-place order still exists for those in the hotel as the search continues

This is a developing story that will updated throughout Monday.