One woman has been killed following a stabbing on the 1400 block of E. Elk place in northeast Denver Friday night.
Denver Police arrived at the residence and found the victim, an adult female, deceased on the scene. There, officers also located and identified the suspect, 29-year-old Oliver Baclayon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Baclayon was arrested and taken into custody. He’s currently under investigation for first-degree murder, police said.
The identity of the victim, manner of death and final determination of charges are to be released by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office.
