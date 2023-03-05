A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in the Meadow Wood neighborhood left one man dead and an Aurora police officer hospitalized, the Aurora Police Department said in a statement.

The APD tweeted at 8:47 p.m., there had been a serious crash at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road.

At the time of the crash, the officer was responding to a call of a suspicious incident in the 2300 block of South Blackhawk Street with a 911 caller reporting a break-in at a residence, the statement said.

At 8:20 p.m., the officer was driving north on Chambers Road entering the intersection of Bates Avenue when a crash occurred with a Toyota Corolla. The officer’s vehicle, a marked Chevy Tahoe, rolled after the crash and came to rest on the roof, trapping the officer inside. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the crash and transported the officer and the driver to a local hospital.

The officer sustained serious injuries, but is expected to recover. The driver of the Corolla succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life following this incident,” Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said. “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of a loved one.”

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene at the request of the Aurora Police Department and will conduct the crash investigation. Investigators from Aurora Police Department Bureau of Internal Affairs will conduct an internal investigation into the incident. The identity of the driver of the Corolla will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office at a later date.