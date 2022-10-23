A serious traffic crash involving a motorcycle Saturday left one woman dead and another hospitalized in Aurora, according to police.
While the car suspected of causing the crash allegedly left the scene, Aurora Police tracked it down and arrested the driver, Valeria Zamora, 50, on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor, but did not elaborate.
The victim was the 37th killed in Aurora due to traffic crashes this year.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday and caused the closure of southbound Peoria Street at east Warren Place (near Iliff Avenue) for several hours.
Aurora Police first reported the crash via Twitter just before 6 p.m. Saturday, when the street closures were announced. After arriving at the intersection, officers reported seeing two people, a man and woman, lying in the roadway. Both were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The initial reports did not indicate whether the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.
The woman was the passenger on the motorcycle and died as a result of her injuries, according to Aurora Police. The man remained in critical condition Sunday.
Police learned a Subaru exited the parking lot of a nearby gas station attempting to cross all lanes of Peoria Street. The motorcycle struck the rear of that car before colliding with an SUV that was stopped. The Subaru fled, according to police.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim once she has been positively identified and next of kin notified.
Please contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section if you witnessed this crash or have dash-camera footage of the crash and have not yet spoken to investigators by reaching out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.