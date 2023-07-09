One person is dead after a shooting in Denver Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 2:19 a.m., Sunday officers were investigating a shooting of one victim in the 1200 block of North Yates Street.

The extent of the victim's injuries was unknown early, however, at approximately 11:18 a.m., police said the victim had been pronounced deceased.

No information about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

This story will update when more information is released.