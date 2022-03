DENVER — Two people are in custody after a man was shot at Union Station Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, it happened around 6:40 p.m. in the bus terminal area.

One person was taken to the hospital, where police describe his condition as stable.

Denver police said two people were taken into custody near 20th and Little Raven streets less than an hour later and are being held for investigation of the shooting.

