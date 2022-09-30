In an effort to boost opportunity for underrepresented populations who wish to enter scientific fields, the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Naval Research has granted $10.9 million to five Denver-metro community college and two universities.
The grant, led by the University of Colorado Boulder, is intended to increase the number of engineering students from underrepresented populations. According to the Census and other federal sources, underrepresented populations include African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics or Chicanos/Latinos and Native Americans.
The Denver-Metro Engineering Consortium (DMEC) includes CU Boulder, CU Denver and the Community Colleges of Aurora and Denver and will later include Front Range, Red Rocks and Arapahoe Community Colleges.
“Despite our best efforts, we don’t have early enough diversity among students entering STEM professions,” Nick Stites, the grant’s lead, stated in a news release from CU Boulder.
The money will help STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) students go from high school to community college to a four-year university. The initiative includes a summer bridge program after high school, community college support, university transfer guidance and internship opportunities.
The Community College of Aurora hosted the first cohort of students this fall. High school recruitment begins in spring of 2023.