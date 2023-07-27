The Lowline Fire burning about 14 miles northwest of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte is threatening 10 structures, resulting in a mandatory evacuation and a trail closure.

According to officials, the fire is currently burning at 681 acres with no containment, a downgrade from the 720-acre estimate that was initially released.

After getting sparked by lightning on Wednesday afternoon, the blaze grew rapidly, burning through heavy dead and downed timber at about 9,400 feet of elevation.

A primary objective of firefighting efforts currently includes structure protection, with the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainage areas under mandatory evacuation. Lowline Trail, also known as National Forest System Trail 438, is closed.

Fire activity on Thursday is expected to be similar to that of Wednesday, picking up in afternoon hours.

