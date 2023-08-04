The 119 Bikeway, a 9-mile long hard surface bikeway between Boulder and Longmont, is now funded and in final design with construction on the "facility" scheduled to begin in 2024, Boulder County officials said in a release Thursday.

The announcement comes within a week after United States National Team cyclist-phenom Magnus White died while training on his bicycle. White was struck by a car at the intersection of US Highway 119 (the Diagonal Highway) and North 63rd Street on Sunday, July 30.

"We at Boulder County join the community in grieving the tragic loss of Magnus White," county officials said in the release.

Boulder County said it partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the City of Boulder, and the City of Longmont on plans for a separated bikeway on CO 119 that will connect Boulder and Longmont, with plans to connect to future Bus Rapid Transit stops at 63rd Street, Niwot Road and CO 52.

"There will be a public comment period on the final design before construction for the bikeway begins," the county said.

Boulder County Transportation said it is always accepting suggested improvements to roadways in unincorporated Boulder County and that the public can submit suggested improvements to sidewalk, multi-use paths, crosswalks, bike lanes or bikeable shoulders, changes to traffic signals or intersection improvements, or other improvements to make the roads safer.

Boulder County also said it remains steadfast in its Vision Zero safety commitment to eliminate all serious injury and fatal traffic crashes, continuing to work with local, regional and state-wide agency partners, transportation advisory boards, bicycle advocacy groups, local school districts and law enforcement officials.

"A commitment to Vision Zero means that even one traffic fatality is too many," the county said.

A spokesperson from the Colorado State Patrol said via email Friday the crash investigation could take weeks, and it will then be delivered to the district attorney for any potential charges.