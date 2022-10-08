Boulder police have requested the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Chloe Campbell, last seen at the Boulder High football game, could be in trouble, police said. Her family has not spoken with her since she went missing.
Campbell is 5'6", weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, purple top and blue jeans.
Investigators said Campbell's friends received messages they believe could be from Campbell that say she is safe with a family in Arizona and does not want to return home. The messages are not confirmed to be true or from Campbell.
There have also been sightings of Campbell in the Boulder area, police said. She may be with an adult male.
Investigators believe Campbell does not have access to money or her medication and are concerned for her safety.
Campbell's family wants her to know they want her home safe and that she is not in trouble.
Police urge anyone with information to call or text 720-507-7379.