The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who they say may be with someone she met online, KUSA reported.
Heaven White is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, 115 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and braces, BCSO said. White may have dyed her hair another color, according to BCSO.
White was last seen at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive, carrying a burgundy backpack and a turquoise lunch bag, BCSO said.
