DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!

For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.

It was originally commissioned back in 1992 for $300,000 as part of DIA's original public art plan and was completed on February 11, 2008.

Conspiracy theories about Blucifer have run widespread across the internet, however, there is one thing that remains true.

The statue’s creator, Luis Jiménez, was killed when a section of the sculpture's three sections came loose in his New Mexico studio, pinning him, and severing an artery in his leg. That was in 2006.

