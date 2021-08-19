A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the killing a Missouri man in July, Fort Collins Police Services said Thursday.

Officers responded to a call on July 5 where 58-year-old Todd Stout was found dead under a bridge in the 4600 block of Mason Street, officials said.

Police used information, including forensic evidence, to identify the suspect. They arrested a 16-year-old male at his home in south Fort Collins on Tuesday, police said.

Police would not release the suspect's name because of statutory protections surrounding juveniles.

Officers booked him in the Platte Juvenile Dentation Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.

Police said there is no indication the suspect knew the victim.

“Our detectives never gave up on finding answers for the victim’s family and our community,” police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “While nothing can reverse this violent tragedy, we hope there’s some comfort in the pursuit of justice."

The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled Stout's death a homicide caused by sharp force injuries.

Police said anyone with more information on the case to contact Det. Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.